Attovia Secures $105M Series B to Expand I&I Pipeline of Bispecific Antibodies

Pictured: 3D illustration of a human antibody binding to human cell receptors iStock/iLexx

Bay Area–based Attovia Therapeutics announced Thursday it has secured a $105 million Series B as it looks to advance assets in the hot immunology and inflammation space.

According to biotech entrepreneur Andrew Pannu, the immunology and inflammation (I&I) sector saw $12.3 billion in therapeutic M&A activity last year and would continue to be attractive to investors. In addition, I&I biotech Apogee Therapeutics closed an upsized public offering in March, netting around $483 million.

According to Attovia, the newly acquired funds will be used to advance its lead programs, ATTO-1310 and ATTO-002, through initial clinical data readouts. The biotech describes these candidates as “Attobodies,” bispecific antibodies that use a proprietary spatial positioning technology that can bind to two different…

