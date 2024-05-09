Nucleus RadioPharma makes Artbio’s radiopharma assets; Minaris manufactures bluebird’s Lyfgenia 

Welcome to Endpoints News’ manufacturing briefs, where we bring you essential news on new builds, collaborations, recalls and more.

CDMO Nucleus RadioPharma is partnering with clinical-stage company Artbio to manufacture its radiopharma therapy AB001, which is in Phase 1 and 2 trials for prostate cancer, according to a Tuesday announcement. Nucleus will make Artbio’s lead-radiolabeled therapies in Rochester, MN, and use Artbio’s technology, dubbed AlphaDirect, to isolate lead from raw materials.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturer Minaris Regenerative Medicine has completed the first commercial run of bluebird bio’s gene therapy Lyfgenia for sickle cell disease, the company said Wednesday.

Catalent and Siren Biotechnology are partnering to develop the biotech’s adeno-associated virus immuno-gene therapies. Catalent will manufacture in Baltimore, MD, a Wednesday press release said.

Packaging manufacturer Sharp is expanding its site in Macungie, PA,…

