Salk Institute receives $5 million gift from Paul M. Angell Foundation to develop pancreatic cancer diagnostics and therapies

LA JOLLA—The Salk Institute will receive a four-year, $5 million gift from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation to support pancreatic cancer research. The project’s leaders, Salk Assistant Professor Dannielle Engle, Professor Ronald Evans, and Professor Reuben Shaw, will establish a novel pipeline from patients to the laboratory and back to the clinic. The approach will provide a unique opportunity to uncover new diagnostics and therapies for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most devastating cancers, in part because it is so difficult to diagnose. The condition is generally asymptomatic until the later stages of the disease, and by then, for most patients, it is too late to intervene. Pancreatic cancer is also notoriously resistant to therapy, partly because the tumors grow encased in a thick layer of protective tissue.

The generous gift from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation will enable…

