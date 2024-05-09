Takeda to shut down San Diego research center 

Takeda is shuttering its San Diego research site, the company confirmed to Endpoints News.

The company told employees on Thursday that it will close the site as part of a decision “to focus more of our resources on our promising late-stage pipeline and to ensure we are best positioned to create more long-term value for patients,” according to a spokesperson.

Takeda declined to comment on the timeline for the closure or the number of jobs that may be affected. About 340 full-time employees currently work at the site, and some workers will relocate to other research sites in Cambridge, MA, and Sh?nan, Japan, the company said.

“Employees are being encouraged to apply for these positions, which would include relocation support,” it added.

Takeda is embarking on a multiyear restructuring that will see it “rigorously prioritize its R&D pipeline” and “optimize its workforce.” CEO Christophe Weber gave few…

