iTeos to raise $120M; Xbrane and STADA to out-license Lucentis biosimilar

Plus, news about AnaptysBio, Alzamend, AEON Biopharma and argenx:

iTeos Therapeutics’ $120M offering: The immuno-oncology company is selling about 1.1 million shares for $17.50 apiece. RA Capital Management and Boxer Capital — both existing investors — are leading the financing. iTeos added that its Phase 2 test of belrestotug plus dostarlimab in metastatic PD-L1 high non-small cell lung cancer “exceeded pre-defined efficacy criteria” at an interim assessment. Its stock $ITOS was up about 40% on Friday morning. — Jaimy Lee & Ayisha Sharma

Xbrane, STADA out-license US ranibizumab rights: Biosimilar specialist Valorum will pay a license fee of up to $45 million as well as royalties on sales, which Xbrane and STADA will share equally. Under a separate but related deal, Xbrane will supply the anti-VEGF eye drug to Valorum at…

