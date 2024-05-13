Belite Bio Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provided a general business update.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks