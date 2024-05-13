IQHQ’s 1.5M SF Downtown San Diego Lab Hub Opening With No Biotech Tenants, Significant Headwinds

For a company celebrated for audacious bets, it certainly was bold.

When San Diego-based IQHQ announced the Research and Development District, or RaDD, in 2020, the 8-acre, three-city block waterfront biotech hub was the largest proposed project on California’s coast, a huge development set to ride a wave of life sciences leasing and funding.

Fast forward to today and the project appears to be just one of IQHQ’s megaprojects facing a challenging market. IQHQ has three of the country’s five largest lab development projects by square footage, per Colliers’ analysis.

They include RaDD in downtown San Diego, the nation’s largest at 1.56M SF,…

