Reviva to Present New Preclinical Efficacy Data on Brilaroxazine in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at 2024 ATS International Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva, will present new efficacy data on brilaroxazine in an animal model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as part of a late-breaking poster presentation at the 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, to be held in San Diego, CA, May 17-22, 2024.

