Takeda pays AC Immune $100M upfront for Alzheimer’s drug as phase 2 readout nears

Takeda may be paring back its R&D pipeline in the name of efficiency, but the Japanese pharma has still found $100 million to ensure its clinical pipeline once again features an Alzheimer’s disease drug.

The asset in question, ACI-24.060, is an anti-Abeta active immunotherapy from AC Immune “designed to induce a robust antibody response against the toxic forms of Abeta believed to drive plaque formation and Alzheimer’s disease progression,” Takeda explained in a May 13 release.

AC Immune is currently evaluating ACI-24.06 in a phase 1b/2 trial in subjects with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease as well as in adults with Down syndrome. Ninety percent of people with Down syndrome will develop Alzheimer’s, although AC Immune has been the only prominent Alzheimer’s-focused company working specifically with these patients.

The Swiss biotech will continue the trial to completion, after which Takeda will hand over more cash if it wants to take up…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks