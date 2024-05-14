Equillium Announces Interim Enrollment Achieved in Phase 3 EQUATOR Study of Itolizumab in Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $EQ–Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it has surpassed the interim enrollment target for the Phase 3 EQUATOR study of itolizumab in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD). Equillium expects to deliver the results of the EQUATOR interim data review to Ono during the third quarter, which will then trigger Ono’s thre

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks