MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Chlorine-Induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of chlorine-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

