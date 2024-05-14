‘MUSIC Map’ Reveals Some Brain Cells Age Faster and Are More Prevalent in Alzheimer’s

UC San Diego engineers have discovered that some brain cells age more rapidly than others, and they are disproportionately abundant in individuals afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, researchers observed sex-specific differences in the aging process of certain brain cells, with the female cortex exhibiting a higher ratio of “old” oligodendrocytes to “old” neurons compared to the male cortex.

