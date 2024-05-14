The Salk Institute promotes neuroscientist Axel Nimmerjahn

LA JOLLA—In recognition of his notable and innovative contributions to science, the Salk Institute’s Axel Nimmerjahn has been promoted from associate professor to full professor. The promotion is based on Salk faculty and Nonresident Fellow recommendations and was approved by Salk’s president and Board of Trustees on April 19, 2024.

“Axel continues to push the boundaries of neuroscience and biophotonics,” says Salk President Gerald Joyce. “His deep technical expertise and collaborative nature have made him integral to several research teams at Salk, and we are thrilled to have him advance his career within our scientific community.”

Nimmerjahn is the director of Salk’s Waitt Advanced Biophotonics Center, where faculty labs and a core facility provide the Salk community with an array…

