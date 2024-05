SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Atraverse Medical, a San Diego-based medical device company, today announces the FDA clearance of its HOTWIRE™ radiofrequency (RF) guidewire, a novel device that enables zero exchange left-heart access while also acting as a rail for catheter-based…

