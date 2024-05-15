This time, it’s personal: Enhancing patient response to cancer immunotherapy

May 15, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on This time, it’s personal: Enhancing patient response to cancer immunotherapy

LA JOLLA—Immunotherapy has revolutionized the way we treat cancer in recent years. Instead of targeting the tumor itself, immunotherapies work by directing patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors more effectively. This has been especially impactful in improving outcomes for certain difficult-to-treat cancers. Still, fewer than half of all cancer patients respond to current immunotherapies, creating an urgent need to identify biomarkers that can predict which patients are most likely to benefit.

Front Row: Steven Li, Helen McRae, Matthew Maxwell, Diana Hargreaves; Jingting Yu, Susan Kaech Back Row: Braden Stevenson, Josh Bell, Alex Jones, Sam Rivera, Gerald Shadel
Front Row: Shitian Li, Helen McRae, Matthew Maxwell, Diana Hargreaves; Jingting Yu, and Susan Kaech.
Back Row: Braden Stevenson, Joshua Bell, Alexander Jones, Samuel Rivera, and Gerald Shadel.

Click here for a high-resolution image.
Credit: Salk Institute

Recently, scientists have noticed that…
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks