Erasca Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 86,486,486 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.85 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Erasca. The gross proceeds to Erasca from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $160 million. In addition, Erasca has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,972,972 shares of common stock at the offering price. The offering is expected to close on May 21, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

