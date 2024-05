More than two dozen UC San Diego student, staff and faculty filmmakers have received fellowship funding from the Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts to pursue their unique film ambitions. On May 25, the campus and local community are invited to attend the inaugural Suraj Israni Center Fellowship Forum to discover and celebrate their diverse cinematic visions.

