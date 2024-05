SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), today announced the promotion of Rekha Garg, M.D., M.S., to…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks