Erasca lays off 18% while swapping out KRAS program for fresh anti-tumor options

Erasca is spending a combined $22.5 million upfront to import fresh preclinical KRAS and molecular glue assets, while clearing space in its own pipeline and laying off 18% of its employees in the process.

The San Diego-based biotech, which focuses on treatments for cancers driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway, is paying Medshine Discovery $10 million upfront for the worldwide rights to the KRAS inhibitor ERAS-4001. Erasca described the candidate as having “potential to provide an improved therapeutic window relative to RAS inhibitors and prevent KRAS wildtype-mediated resistance relative to mutant-selective approaches.”

Medshine will be in line for up to $160 million in milestone payments as well as a low-single digit percentage of the royalties should the drug make it to market.

To make room for ERAS-4001—and working on the assumption that Medshine will also be providing some ERAS-4 molecules as backup compounds—Erasca will call time on its internal…

