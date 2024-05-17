Jim Burns reunites with Genzyme colleague at Ensoma; Lilly exec to retire after 27 years

Jim Burns

Jim Burns was looking for his next post after his latest venture in biotech, a gene therapy startup known as Locanabio, shut down “due to the time and capital required to deliver clinical data.”

“I felt like there was some unfinished business from the Locanabio side, and I got a call from a couple of different sources saying you should look at Ensoma,” Burns said in an interview.

He already knew of the genomic medicines company that’s situated in Boston. He was friends with former CEO Emile Nuwaysir, who stepped down in recent months due to family reasons, and board chair Paula Soteropoulos, who had taken on the interim CEO post. Soteropoulos was a 20-year Genzyme veteran and had worked with Burns at the rare disease outfit at Sanofi.

“She’s somebody who I trusted…

