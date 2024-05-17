Viracta Therapeutics Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Michael Faerm as Viracta’s new Chief Financial Officer, Viracta’s Board of Directors granted Mr. Faerm a non-qualified stock option to purchase 500,000 shares of common stock under Viracta’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. Additionally, Viracta’s Board of Directors approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to a new non-executive employee to purchase 10,000 shares of common stock. Each option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares subject to each option vesting on May 13, 2025, and the remaining 75% of the shares subject to each option vesting in equal monthly increments over the succeeding 36 months, in each case subject to the respective…

