Ms. Richo brings more than 30 years of global legal, compliance, and regulatory experience to Illumina’s Board SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that Anna Richo has joined the company’s Board of Directors following shareholder approval…

