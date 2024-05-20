Exclusive: Members of Congress buy and sell stocks that would gain from bill banning China biotech companies

At least seven members of Congress since 2023 have bought and sold stocks of life science companies that would gain from legislation to ban several key Chinese biotech suppliers and contractors, according to financial disclosures.

The Biosecure Act, which advanced in the House last week, would force biopharma companies that do business in the US to end their relationships with WuXi AppTec, BGI Group and several other Chinese service providers, likely providing a boost to US- and EU- based competitors such as Illumina, Charles River Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Lonza.

In most cases identified by Endpoints News, the lawmakers bought or sold stocks of companies that would benefit from the law. Endpoints did not identify any cases of a member of Congress owning or selling shares of WuXi Biologics or WuXi AppTec.

Financial disclosures reported in March from Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), newly minted as chair…

