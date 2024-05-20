Nature Communications Publishes Pivotal Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Tolerability of CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics’ COVID-19 Vaccine

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ARCT #ClinicalTrial–Global biotechnology leader CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) and Arcturus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ARCT) today announce Nature Communications has published results from an integrated phase 1/2/3a/3b study evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of ARCT-154, a novel self-amplifying (sa-mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine and the world’s first approved sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The results demonstrate that two 5 ?g doses of ARCT-154, sa-mRNA vaccine, were

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks