Third Rock, J&J neuroscience spinout Rapport is first biotech to outline summer IPO plans

The new year burst of biotech IPOs may have sputtered out months ago, but Rapport Therapeutics is a reminder that companies are still willing to test the waters of the public markets.

Rapport launched from the Third Rock conveyor belt in March 2023 armed with $100 million in funds and a clinical-stage seizure disorder asset born in Johnson & Johnson’s labs. Five months later, the company had already secured $150 million in fresh funds from a raft of new investors as well as existing backers Third Rock Ventures, Arch Venture Partners and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC.

At the time, CEO Abe Ceesay told Fierce Biotech that he expected the biotech’s list of investors would stick around for a couple more financing rounds at least. But now the company has decided to make the jump to the Nasdaq.

The Boston- and San Diego-based company was set…

