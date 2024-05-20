Wicklow Foundation gives $2 million to establish Margaret Faye Wilson Endowment at the Salk Institute

LA JOLLA—The Wicklow Foundation has donated $2 million to the Salk Institute to establish the Margaret Faye Wilson Endowment in honor of the banking and retail leader and former Salk Trustee. Wilson served on the Salk Board from 2010 to 2019 and was a generous supporter of the Institute’s research over the years. A treasured member of the community, Wilson died in July 2023.

The new endowment will support Salk’s Chief Information Officer and the Institute’s biocomputation strategy. With new investments in biocomputation—advanced capabilities in computing, data storage, machine learning, and artificial intelligence—the Institute is working to better position Salk researchers to acquire high-throughput data and harness varied datasets. The Wicklow Foundation’s investment will empower researchers to tackle currently unaddressed scientific questions and open fundamentally…

