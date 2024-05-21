Biodesix to Present New Data on the Nodify XL2® Test at ATS 2024 Annual Meeting

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BDSX #patientsfirst–Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced that new data will be presented today at the 2024 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in San Diego, California. The presentation, titled “Performance comparison of a blood-based integrated classifier for lung nodule risk stratification in patients with versus without emphysema,” will be presented by Arthur Romero MD, MSC, FCCP, As

