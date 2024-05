SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cali Biosciences Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Cali Biosciences”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of innovative drugs, announced publication of “CPL?01, an investigational long?acting ropivacaine,…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks