Erasca Announces Closing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed underwritten offering of 99,459,458 shares of its common stock, at a price of $1.85 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 12,972,972 additional shares. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Erasca. The gross proceeds to Erasca from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $184.0 million.

