Corporate presentation scheduled for Tuesday, 04 June 2024 at 4:00 PM PT SAN DIEGO and SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bionoxx Inc., an innovative biotech company developing neutrophil-directed T cell modulation technology, announced today it will unveil its novel…

