Home COVID testmaker Cue Health to shut down operations, lay off staff: report

Cue Health is taking last week’s FDA warning letter—and the agency’s public missive urging users to throw its central product in the trash—as its cue to leave the diagnostics business. According to a report from the San Diego Union-Tribune, the company will shutter operations at the end of this week, while laying off its remaining staff and leadership.

The portable COVID-19 testmaker reached great heights during the peak of the pandemic, supplying its high-tech screeners to organizations such as the NBA, Major League Baseball and the Department of Defense, while collecting groundbreaking FDA green lights for its palm-sized cartridges and readers that aimed to provide lab-quality PCR results.

Investors were also once enthusiastic, sending the former Fierce 15 winner $100 million in a June 2020 funding round—the same year the company scored a nearly half billion-dollar federal contract to scale up its manufacturing capacity. Not…

