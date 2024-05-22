Inipharm to Present Pharmacokinetic Data From a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of INI-822, a Small Molecule Inhibitor of HSD17B13

BELLEVUE, Wash. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inipharm, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for fibrotic liver diseases, today announced upcoming presentations of clinical and preclinical data from INI-822, the company’s Phase 1 small molecule inhibitor of HSD17B13, currently in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), also known as NASH. The data will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s E

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks