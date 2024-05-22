See you at BIO: China tensions, fixing gene therapy’s business model, and the stop-start market recovery

In two weeks, the Endpoints News team will be heading out to San Diego for BIO. And at our event on Monday, June 3, we’ll be talking about some of the most important topics facing the industry right now.

We’ll feature interviews with biotech influencers, including Genentech AI expert and head of research and early development Aviv Regev, Roivant CEO Matt Gline, market guru and Stifel banker Tim Opler, legendary analyst-turned biotech exec Jami Rubin, and many others.

We’ll also discuss what it will take for gene therapy’s business model to catch up with gene therapy’s science. And our founding editor John Carroll will lead a conversation about the winners and losers in what we sometimes call the stop-start biotech recovery.

I’m also happy to share that our newsroom has made covering the US-China relationship a core focus this year. At BIO, we’re convening experts to talk about where policy,…

