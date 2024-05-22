STAT+: Cue Health, Covid-19 testing company, is shutting down

In an abrupt change of course from plans earlier in the month, at-home test maker Cue Health is laying off all of its employees and shutting down as of Friday, May 24.

The company, which grew to prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic as the maker of one of the only molecular at-home tests for the virus, has been teetering on the edge of insolvency for months. The shutdown, first reported by the San Diego Union-Tribune, comes just over a week after the FDA warned consumers not to use Cue’s only FDA-authorized product, a Covid-19 test kit.

Cue had previously notified 49% of its workers on May 1 that they would be laid off from the company, effective July 1. But in a WARN notice filed with California state regulators on May 20, chief human resources officer Allison Blackwell said that due to the “fluid nature of this situation,”…

