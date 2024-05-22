Upgrading brain storage: Quantifying how much information our synapses can hold

LA JOLLA—With each flip you make through a deck of vocabulary word flashcards, their definitions come more quickly, more easily. This process of learning and remembering new information strengthens important connections in your brain. Recalling those new words and definitions more easily with practice is evidence that those neural connections, called synapses, can grow stronger or weaker over time—a feature known as synaptic plasticity.

Quantifying the dynamics of individual synapses can be a challenge for neuroscientists, but recent computational innovations from the Salk Institute may be changing that—and revealing new insights about the brain along the way.

To understand how the brain learns and retains information, scientists try to quantify…

