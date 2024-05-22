Upgrading brain storage: Quantifying how much information our synapses can hold

May 22, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on Upgrading brain storage: Quantifying how much information our synapses can hold

LA JOLLA—With each flip you make through a deck of vocabulary word flashcards, their definitions come more quickly, more easily. This process of learning and remembering new information strengthens important connections in your brain. Recalling those new words and definitions more easily with practice is evidence that those neural connections, called synapses, can grow stronger or weaker over time—a feature known as synaptic plasticity.

From left: Terrence Sejnowski, Mohammad Samavat, and Thomas Bartol
From left: Terrence Sejnowski, Mohammad Samavat, and Thomas Bartol.

Click here for a high-resolution image.
Credit: Salk Institute

Quantifying the dynamics of individual synapses can be a challenge for neuroscientists, but recent computational innovations from the Salk Institute may be changing that—and revealing new insights about the brain along the way.

To understand how the brain learns and retains information, scientists try to quantify…
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks