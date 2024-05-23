Pneumagen Presents Positive Phase 2 Influenza Human Challenge Study data on Neumifil, its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug, at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 Conference

St Andrews, UK – 23nd May 2024 – Pneumagen, a clinical stage biotech company developing Neumifil (HEX17), a broad-spectrum antiviral, intranasal drug for the prophylaxis and treatment of viral respiratory tract infections (RTIs), presented positive results from its Phase 2, proof-of-concept, Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM) study in which healthy volunteers were challenged with influenza virus following administration of Neumifil. These data were featured during an oral presentation* at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) in San Diego on 21st May.

