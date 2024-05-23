Takeda enters hot molecular glue space in up to $1.2B pact with Degron

Takeda is adding the popular “molecular glue” approach to its R&D capabilities in an up to $1.2 billion collaboration with a young biotech.

The Japanese drugmaker, which is undergoing a broad restructuring, is partnering with three-year-old Degron Therapeutics, which has roots in Shanghai and San Diego, the companies said Thursday. The duo plans to create new molecular glue degraders across undisclosed diseases in three of Takeda’s four core therapeutic areas: oncology, neuroscience and inflammation.

A Takeda spokesperson confirmed it’s the company’s first collaboration in the molecular glue field, which has already caught the attention of other drugmakers, including AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Roche and more recently, Novo Nordisk.

Molecular glues help turn two protein foes into inseparable friends. The newfound friends then kickstart a process…

