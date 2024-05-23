Takeda Joins Hot Molecular Glue Market With $1.2B Deal

Pictured: Facade of Takeda’s office in Massachusetts/iStock, hapabapa

Takeda Pharmaceuticals has inked an exclusive licensing deal with China-based Degron Therapeutics to develop novel molecular glue degraders for various oncology, neuroscience and inflammatory disease targets, the Chinese biotech announced Thursday.

The partners did not disclose the specific financial breakdown of the agreement, only revealing that Takeda will make an upfront payment and will pledge potential preclinical, clinical, development and commercial milestones, all of which could reach $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, Degron will be eligible for tiered royalties on sales of any commercialized product as a result of the partnership.

Takeda will also make an equity investment in Degron as part of the agreement.

In return, the Japanese multinational will gain access to Degron’s proprietary GlueXplorer discovery platform, which makes…

