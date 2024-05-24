Idorsia’s Jean-Paul Clozel retires as CEO, plots next steps; CRISPR Therapeutics nabs CMO from Sanofi

Jean-Paul Clozel

? Jean-Paul Clozel is ready to pass the torch at his Actelion follow-up Idorsia, but he doesn’t want to walk away from the company altogether.

Clozel will retire as CEO on June 13, and Idorsia has tapped his longtime lieutenant André Muller to replace him. The 69-year-old Clozel will now stand for election as chairman, while Mathieu Simon moves into the vice chairman post.

The changes on the board don’t stop there. Jörn Aldag, Felix Ehrat and Peter Kellogg are stepping down, and Idorsia has nominated ex-Galapagos president Bart Filius.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve as CEO of Actelion and Idorsia for the past 24 years. I can think of no greater endeavor than discovering new medicines that help patients lead better lives,” Clozel said in a statement. “Having devoted so much energy to Idorsia, I…

