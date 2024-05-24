New App Helps Businesses Navigate Biden’s Tariffs on China

A new application developed by Kyle Handley, associate professor of economics at the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy (GPS), allows users to see what products will be impacted the most from the recent tariffs the Biden administration will introduce on items imported from China. It also shows whether the same good could be imported from another source country at a cheaper price.

