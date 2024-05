On the evening of Friday, May 17, 400 guests from UC San Diego and the local community gathered at the Jeannie Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus to hear Dr. Bernice A. King ponder society’s yearning for change as she reflected on the legacy of her parents, Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks