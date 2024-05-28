Acasti Pharma to Attend BIO International Convention 2024

PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST) (Acasti or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTX-104, its novel, injectable formulation of nimodipine that addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH), today announced that the Company will be participating in the BIO International Convention taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from June 3-6, 2024.

