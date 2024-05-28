Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Positive Development for Cystic Fibrosis Program

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ARCT #ClinicalTrial–Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and medicines to treat unmet medical needs within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced Arcturus will be presenting Phase 1 results in healthy volunteers and new Phase 1b interim data in CF patients for ARCT-032, an inhaled investigational mRNA therapeutic t

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks