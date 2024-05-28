Joe Panetta to step down as Biocom California CEO

Joe Panetta, who has led the trade group Biocom California for 25 years, is slated to step down as president and CEO at the end of the year, according to the organization.

Tim Scott

Panetta will be replaced by Tim Scott, the chair of Biocom’s board and, until recently, the CEO of contract manufacturer AustinPx. Sabrina Martucci Johnson, CEO of Daré Bioscience, will take over as board chair.

Biocom claims more than 1,800 members, and its work ranges from lobbying to helping companies secure capital. The group, based in San Diego, also has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Washington DC and Tokyo.

“Tim’s career, which spans roles on the service provider side and within developmental-stage biotechnology companies, gives him a nuanced perspective that will serve our members across all facets of the life science industry well,” Panetta said in a news release.

Biocom…

