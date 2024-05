Board of Directors appoints Kyle Gano, Ph.D., Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, as CEO-elect, effective October 11, 2024 Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., to continue to serve on the Neurocrine Board of Directors SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc….

