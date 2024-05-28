Takeda to lay off 640 workers in Massachusetts as part of multiyear overhaul

Takeda’s multiyear “efficiency program” is in full swing.

The Japanese pharma is set to let go a total of 641 workers in Massachusetts: 495 in Cambridge and the remaining 146 in Lexington, a spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News.

Takeda was the largest biopharma employer in the state at 6,290 in 2023, followed by Sanofi at 4,600 and Moderna with 4,163. A Takeda spokesperson declined to say which types of roles would be affected.

The spokesperson said the job cuts are “not an initiative to reduce staff” but are a function of the company’s recent moves to reallocate resources and “will include adding new roles” with specific skill sets to best address its needs.

As a part of a companywide restructuring, Takeda said in May it is going to close its research center in San Diego. Earlier, in March, the company…

