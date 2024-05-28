Tim Scott to Succeed Joe Panetta as Biocom California President and CEO

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, today announced that it has named Tim Scott as its president and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Scott will succeed Joe Panetta, Biocom California’s current president and CEO, who has led the organization for 25 years. Mr. Scott has been active on the board of directors for Biocom California since 2010, having served as the board’s cha

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks