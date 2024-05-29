AstraZeneca’s Ambitious Target, Pharma Layoffs Continue and ASCO

At its Investor Day 2024 event last week, AstraZeneca announced plans to reach $80 billion in total revenue by 2030—up from $45.8 billion in 2023—and to launch 20 new medicines by the end of the decade. Does AstraZeneca have the assets and developmental pipeline to hit this lofty target?

Meanwhile, Bayer, BMS and Pfizer are looking to conserve cash through cost-savings plans that include layoffs. It’s a trend we’ll be keeping a close eye on as companies face potential implications from upcoming patent expirations, the Inflation Reduction Act’s Drug Price Negotiation Program and investor expectations.

On the R&D front, Takeda took a deep dive into the hot molecular glue degrader space, signing a potentially $1.2 billion exclusive licensing deal with…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks