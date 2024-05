SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Biolabs International LLC announced earlier in May an exclusive partnership with Watmind USA™; the manufacturer of the acclaimed SpeedySwab™ Covid-19 Antigen Test Line-Up and today they are announcing the arrival of 2 EUA’s issued by the FDA for…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks