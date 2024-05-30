Cidara Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on CD388 at ASM Microbe 2024 Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the company will be presenting a poster at the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2024 conference to be held June 13-17, 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

